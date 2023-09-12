SC Lottery
Park Circle project still on track for November finish, officials say

The project includes a baseball field, inclusive playground and more.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Park Circle construction project is still on track to be finished in November.

The project is in North Charleston, where the city hopes to create a space for the entire community to enjoy.

The city recently posted a progress update and it looks like great headway is being made to get the space open and ready for the community to use.

Once the space opens, residents will be able to enjoy a baseball field, potentially the largest inclusive playground in the country, a new community center and theater.

