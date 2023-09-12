Park Circle project still on track for November finish, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Park Circle construction project is still on track to be finished in November.

The project is in North Charleston, where the city hopes to create a space for the entire community to enjoy.

READ MORE: Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston

The city recently posted a progress update and it looks like great headway is being made to get the space open and ready for the community to use.

Once the space opens, residents will be able to enjoy a baseball field, potentially the largest inclusive playground in the country, a new community center and theater.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.