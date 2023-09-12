SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart

A man stole an excavator and crashed it into a Walmart at Butler Plaza in Gainesville, Florida. (WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator in Florida caused millions of dollars worth of damage, officials said.

According to the arrest report, Jesse Smith, 47, of Trenton, entered a yellow Komatsu excavator, valued at $350,000, without permission at a worksite. He hotwired the machine and drove it away.

Police said he drove into multiple buildings at Storage Depot of Gainesville and used the boom arm to inflict additional damage on the roof. In total, four buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Smith then is accused of driving the excavator through fences, over a utility pole and into the parking lot of the Walmart at Butler Plaza. He knocked down a loading dock wall and drove into the south side of the building, according to the report.

Police said Smith jumped out of the excavator and entered the store armed with a machete but dropped the blade before being confronted by law enforcement officers.

Impacted businesses told officers the estimated property damage is about $2 million. Smith is charged with grand theft, property damage, resisting an officer and trespassing. There were no reports of related injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien takes over the district on July 1.
Groups question Charleston Co. School Board meeting on superintendent
The North Charleston Police Department said a 17-year-old turned himself in for a weekend...
17-year-old arrested in N. Charleston shooting after 2 show up at hospital
The Charleston Police Department says a man missing since Friday has been found safe.
Charleston Police locate missing man
Michael Maddox Kilpatrick, 18, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation...
N. Charleston man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

Latest News

Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Massachusetts city gets 11 inches of rain, flooding homes, jeopardizing dam
Democrats in the Senate are speaking out about the House's plan to start an impeachment inquiry...
Democrats respond to Biden impeachment inquiry
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA...
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebrae in NYC assault, prosecutors say