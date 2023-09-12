SC Lottery
Porter-Gaud celebrates HBCU week with breakfast program

Porter-Gaud is set to host a breakfast program to help celebrate National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The event is happening Wednesday from 8-9 a.m. and is meant to highlight the role of HBCUs in our nation’s history and share their offerings as higher education institutions.

HBCU Week started back in the 1980s after President Jimmy Carter designated it as an official celebration.

“As a college preparatory school, we join the celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and we recognize them as a source of accomplishment and excellence for the African-American community and the nation,” Jennie Harris, Director of College Counseling, said. “We are excited to host our 2nd Annual National HBCU Week breakfast to celebrate Black joy and excellence.”

Attendees will hear from current and former students who have attended HBCUs.

The event is open to the Porter-Gaud community and other schools in the area.

