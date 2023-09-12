SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Serial killer and former police officer Anthony Sully dies on death row at a California prison

This June 22, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
This June 22, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Anthony Sully, a former California police officer who turned serial killer and was on death row after being convicted of murdering six people in the 1980s. Sully, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at a medical facility outside the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, where he had been housed for decades, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — A former California police officer turned serial killer who was on death row after being convicted of murdering six people in the 1980s has died of natural causes, authorities said.

Anthony Sully, 79, died Friday at a medical facility outside the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, where he had been housed for decades, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine Sully’s official cause of death, the department said in a news release Monday.

Sully was sentenced to death in June 1986 for the slayings of Kathryn Barrett, 24; Barbara Searcy, 22; Gloria Jean Fravel, 24; Brendan Oakden, 19; Michael Thomas, 24; and Phyllis Melendez, 20.

The victims were beaten, stabbed and shot inside an electrical supply warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1983. Three of the bodies were found stuffed into barrels dumped at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Detectives found his fingerprints on some of the bodies.

Sully was a Bay Area police officer from 1966 to 1974.

He maintained at his sentencing that he did not get a fair trial, telling the judge, “I am not a monster, not a maniac, not subhuman,” according to the Mercury News, citing news accounts at the time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien takes over the district on July 1.
Groups question Charleston Co. School Board meeting on superintendent
The North Charleston Police Department said a 17-year-old turned himself in for a weekend...
17-year-old arrested in N. Charleston shooting after 2 show up at hospital
The Charleston Police Department says a man missing since Friday has been found safe.
Charleston Police locate missing man
Michael Maddox Kilpatrick, 18, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation...
N. Charleston man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

Latest News

This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's...
CDC panel recommends updated COVID vaccines. Shots could be ready this week
The Charleston County Historic Preservation Commission is made up of nine members appointed by...
Preservationists fear proposed changes to historic commission will affect land
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s leader is in Russia to meet Putin, with both locked in standoffs with the West
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
The crash happened at approximately 9:24 a.m. near the intersection of Ingleside Boulevard and...
N. Charleston Police investigating fatal crash on Ingleside Blvd.