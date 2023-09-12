SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘A special day for us’: Parents welcome newborn girl on same date as her 2 sisters

Jasmine, Jessica and Juliet Turner were all born on Sept. 3. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache, Emma Delamo and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Sept. 3 is a special day for one Florida family.

The Turners are celebrating the birth of a new daughter on the same date as their two other girls.

Jeremy Turner said his daughter, Juliet, will blow out the same candles as her sisters, Jessica and Jasmine, now that they all share the same birthday.

“That was a miracle. Sept. 3rd is a special day for us,” he said. “It was like deja vu all over again. Everybody was shocked and surprised; they couldn’t even believe it.”

Sauhry Turner gave birth to Jasmine first in 2020. They never imagined their second daughter, Jessica, would also arrive on Sept. 3 a year later. Incredibly, their third bundle of joy, Juliet, was born on the same day earlier this month.

“The word started spreading around the hospital and all the nurses already knew about it,” Jeremy Turner said. “Even the security downstairs. I heard them talking about us.”

The girls’ father said they were all born at Ocala Advent Health. Despite having the same birthday, he said each girl has a different personality.

With the odds being nearly unbelievable, the Turners call it a triple miracle.

“Celebrating their birthdays is going to be a special day for us because it’s for all three of them,” Turner said. “We would like to do something big for them, maybe take them to Disney.”

For the Turners, all good things come in threes and on the third of September.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien takes over the district on July 1.
Groups question Charleston Co. School Board meeting on superintendent
The North Charleston Police Department said a 17-year-old turned himself in for a weekend...
17-year-old arrested in N. Charleston shooting after 2 show up at hospital
The Charleston Police Department says a man missing since Friday has been found safe.
Charleston Police locate missing man
Michael Maddox Kilpatrick, 18, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation...
N. Charleston man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

Latest News

This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's...
CDC panel recommends updated COVID vaccines. Shots could be ready this week
The Charleston County Historic Preservation Commission is made up of nine members appointed by...
Preservationists fear proposed changes to historic commission will affect land
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s leader is in Russia to meet Putin, with both locked in standoffs with the West
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
The crash happened at approximately 9:24 a.m. near the intersection of Ingleside Boulevard and...
N. Charleston Police investigating fatal crash on Ingleside Blvd.