Trident Health opening ER on James Island this week

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - This week, people who live on James Island will have a more convenient way to access emergency care.

The Trident Medical Center is opening a brand-new freestanding emergency room to the public.

James Island Emergency will be located at 945 Folly Road in Charleston and is a long-awaited addition to the community.

The new $13 million, 13,000-square-foot facility includes 11 beds and 24/7 emergency medical services. It also has a trauma bay, in-house diagnostics, imaging technology, and telemedicine services.

Trident Health says the new building marks a new chapter and shows the commitment to providing services to underserved communities. Tresa Owens, RN and Nurse Manager for James Island Emergency, says that emergency care access is crucial and they are ready to give excellent care.

“At this moment, as we’re first opening and kind of learning the numbers, there will be 1 board certified physician here at all times with 2-3 nursing staff. And then as we grow and as the public realizes that we’re here, we will staff as needed at that point, most likely bringing on a mid-level provider and then additional nursing and support staff as we need them,” Owens said.

The hospital’s director of emergency services stated that when people are experiencing a heart attack or stroke, minutes can mean the difference between life and death and that’s why accessibility to an ER is so important.

“We here at Trident provide more trauma care than any other provider in the community and we are more than excited to be able to expand that access here to the James Island community,” Owens said.

More information can be found at https://tridenthealthsystem.com/.

