Beaufort Co. deputies seek attempted murder suspect

Andre L. Greene, 39, was identified as the suspect in a Monday shooting that injured one at the...
Andre L. Greene, 39, was identified as the suspect in a Monday shooting that injured one at the Oyotunjii African Village in Sheldon, deputies said.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Sheldon man wanted for attempted murder.

Andre L. Greene, 39, was identified as the suspect in a Monday shooting that injured one at the Oyotunjii African Village in Sheldon, deputies said.

Deputies were called to the Village after reports of a fight and shots fired.

Deputies said a 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition at MUSC.

Anyone with information on Greene’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

