SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Blood pressure kits available for check out at Charleston Co. libraries

Charleston County Public Library has partnered with the American Heart Association to expand...
Charleston County Public Library has partnered with the American Heart Association to expand access to blood pressure monitoring kits to all 18 branches.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library has partnered with the American Heart Association to expand access to blood pressure monitoring kits to all 18 branches.

The kits can be checked out at any branch for free with a library card. They contain a blood pressure cuff, instructions and information about managing blood pressure.

“Around half of American adults have high blood pressure and many don’t even realize it,” CCPL Community Health Worker Ren Ruggiero said. “By checking out a blood pressure monitor kit from your library, you’ll be able to keep track of your blood pressure at home while learning more about healthy blood pressure ranges. We’re excited to partner with the American Heart Association to provide this resource to our community.”

Previously, the kits were only available at three branches.

To check out a kit, ask a CCPL staff member at your local branch or visit ccpl.org.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in a chase that...
Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in deadly I-526 shooting
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a shooting reported minutes...
Beaufort County deputies investigating shooting reported after fight
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof

Latest News

Three Lowcountry lottery players are winners after they all purchased tickets at the same...
Three $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Hanahan
The top two vote-getters in the Sept. 5 Democratic primary for state Senate District 42,...
Early voting opens for state Senate runoff
Wednesday the Porter-Gaud School in Charleston will host its 2nd annual breakfast program in...
Porter-Gaud kicks off HBCU week with event to honor Black students
This month kicks off an event that celebrates the rich history of Historically Black Colleges...
VIDEO: Porter-Guad kicks off HBCU week with event to honor Black students