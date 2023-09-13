Blood pressure kits available for check out at Charleston Co. libraries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library has partnered with the American Heart Association to expand access to blood pressure monitoring kits to all 18 branches.

The kits can be checked out at any branch for free with a library card. They contain a blood pressure cuff, instructions and information about managing blood pressure.

“Around half of American adults have high blood pressure and many don’t even realize it,” CCPL Community Health Worker Ren Ruggiero said. “By checking out a blood pressure monitor kit from your library, you’ll be able to keep track of your blood pressure at home while learning more about healthy blood pressure ranges. We’re excited to partner with the American Heart Association to provide this resource to our community.”

Previously, the kits were only available at three branches.

To check out a kit, ask a CCPL staff member at your local branch or visit ccpl.org.

