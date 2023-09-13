Charleston Police investigating deadly downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one man died in an early-morning shooting Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a body on Drake Street near South Street at approximately 4:30 a.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. The first officers on the scene found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is currently no immediate threat to the public and that detectives are investigating the death.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department’s on-duty central detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

