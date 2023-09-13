Cold front to bring scattered storms today, lower humidity later this week!
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Palmetto State today helping to increase the coverage of showers and storms. We’ll start out mainly dry this morning but a few storms may develop by lunch time. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 86.
FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 83
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.