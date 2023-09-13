Cold front to bring scattered storms today, lower humidity later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Palmetto State today helping to increase the coverage of showers and storms. We’ll start out mainly dry this morning but a few storms may develop by lunch time. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 83

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.