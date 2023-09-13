SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold front to bring scattered storms today, lower humidity later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Palmetto State today helping to increase the coverage of showers and storms. We’ll start out mainly dry this morning but a few storms may develop by lunch time. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 83

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in a chase that...
Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in deadly I-526 shooting
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a shooting reported minutes...
Beaufort County deputies investigating shooting reported after fight
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof

Latest News

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Showers and storms on the way ahead of a cold front!
Meteorologist Chris Holtzman takes a look at your Tuesday afternoon forecast.
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has the latest on Hurricane Lee.
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Lee brings tropical storm watch to Bermuda, rip current risk to SC
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Tuesday morning forecast.
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast