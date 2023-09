Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival schedule released

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The schedule for the two-day Riverfront Revival in North Charleston was released on Wednesday.

The Darius Rucker curated festival takes place at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on Oct. 7-8.

The festival runs from 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. Sunday.

Besides being headlined by Rucker, other performers include Charleston-based Band of Horses, Turnpike Troubadours and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased from RiverfrontRevival.com.

Saturday, Oct. 7

1:00-1:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Haley Mae Campbell

1:45-2:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Carter Faith

2:30-3:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Randall Fowler

3:15-4:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Elvie Shane

4:00-5:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Cha Wa

5:00-6:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Wilderado

6:00-7:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

7:00-8:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Niko Moon

8:00-9:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Band of Horses

9:15-11:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Darius Rucker

Sunday, Oct. 8

12:30-1:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Elizabeth Covington

1:00-1:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Grayson Little

1:30-2:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Emily Curtis

2:15-3:15 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Yesterday’s Wine

3:15-4:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Wayne Graham

4:00-5:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Megan Moroney

5:00-6:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Drivin N Cryin

6:00-7:15 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Lainey Wilson

7:15-8:30 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Greensky Bluegrass

8:30-10:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Turnpike Troubadours

