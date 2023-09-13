SC Lottery
Early voting opens for state Senate runoff

The top two vote-getters in the Sept. 5 Democratic primary for state Senate District 42,...
The top two vote-getters in the Sept. 5 Democratic primary for state Senate District 42, Wendell Gilliard (left) and Deon Tedder (right) will face off in a runoff election after no one reached the 50% plus one vote threshold required for victory. Early voting in the election begins Wednesday and runs through Friday. The election is set for Tuesday.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in state Senate District 42 can head back to polls Wednesday morning to decide the Democratic nominee.

The Sept. 5 election saw no candidate reach the 50% plus one vote threshold to earn the nomination so the top two voter-getters, state representatives Wendell Gilliard and Deon Tedder are going to a runoff election.

Early voting for the runoff election runs from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Voters can cast their ballots at the Charleston County election headquarters.

Election day for the runoff is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and voters will cast election day ballots at their designated precinct.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff election will face off against Rosa Kay in the general election on Nov. 7.

