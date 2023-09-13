Early voting opens for state Senate runoff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in state Senate District 42 can head back to polls Wednesday morning to decide the Democratic nominee.

The Sept. 5 election saw no candidate reach the 50% plus one vote threshold to earn the nomination so the top two voter-getters, state representatives Wendell Gilliard and Deon Tedder are going to a runoff election.

Early voting for the runoff election runs from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Voters can cast their ballots at the Charleston County election headquarters.

Election day for the runoff is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and voters will cast election day ballots at their designated precinct.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff election will face off against Rosa Kay in the general election on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.