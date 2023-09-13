SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fire that burned in a 9-story apartment building in Vietnam’s capital has killed at least 56 people

FILE: Of the 56 people confirmed dead, the police have identified 39 victims, the state-owned...
FILE: Of the 56 people confirmed dead, the police have identified 39 victims, the state-owned Viet Nam News said Wednesday evening.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A fire in a nine-story apartment building in Vietnam’s capital killed at least 56 people, including at least four children, while 37 more are being treated, state media reported citing the police.

Of the 56 people confirmed dead, the police have identified 39 victims, the state-owned Viet Nam News said Wednesday evening.

Initial reports about the death toll were unclear since the injured and dead were taken to different hospitals across the city. The fire started around midnight and was extinguished in the morning, rescue operations continued throughout the day.

The police have detained the owner of the building as part of their investigation.

State-owned national television channel VTV said four children were among those killed.

The fire was believed to have started late Tuesday and rescuers struggled to reach the building on a narrow lane in south Hanoi. It wasn’t immediately clear how much of the building had burned.

It was home to 150 residents, and 54 of the 70 people rescued from the fire were hospitalized for their injuries, state media said. Residents were being treated for smoke inhalation and injuries sustained as they tried to escape the building.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire, which started around midnight in the parking area of the building that had no emergency exit.

A deadly fire at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam’s Binh Duong province killed 32 people last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in a chase that...
Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in deadly I-526 shooting
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a shooting reported minutes...
Beaufort County deputies investigating shooting reported after fight
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof

Latest News

Charleston County Public Library has partnered with the American Heart Association to expand...
Blood pressure kits available for check out at Charleston Co. libraries
Deb Ryan, Chester County District Attorney, said the family had been "living in a complete...
After escaped murderer's capture, victim's family 'can now finally sleep again,' DA says
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Extortion trial delayed for Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance
Andre L. Greene, 39, was identified as the suspect in a Monday shooting that injured one at the...
Beaufort Co. deputies seek attempted murder suspect
In this satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee turns north on path that will take it past Bermuda as it aims for Atlantic Canada