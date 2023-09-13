SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Grant awarded to state Dept. of Social Services to strengthen families

SC DSS rolling out $4.1M in federal aid for foster care young people and alumni
SC DSS rolling out $4.1M in federal aid for foster care young people and alumni(Chris Joseph)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A grant awarded to the South Carolina Department of Social Services will go towards establishing a program to aid in the reunification of children in the foster system.

The grant from the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation with go towards the development and implementation of a peer parent mentoring program.

“The South Carolina Department of Social Services is thrilled to begin this work in partnership with the community and individuals with lived expertise thanks to the funding provided through this grant,” Michael Leach, DSS State Director, said. “Research shows that implementation of Parent Peer Support Models, like the Iowa Parent Partner Approach, increase the likelihood of reunification for children and youth in the foster care system, often reduce the time in care for these children and youth, and decrease the likelihood of re-entry into foster care, or recurrence of experiences of neglect and abuse.”

Eligible families will be provided social support, guidance on navigating the reunification process and working with social workers for needed resources.

Officials say the program will be modeled after the Iowa Partner Parent Approach that “demonstrated a favorable effect on the target outcomes of child permanency and reunification.”

The effective implementation of the program leads to reduced trauma and decreased recurrence of abuse and neglect, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in a chase that...
Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in deadly I-526 shooting
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a shooting reported minutes...
Beaufort County deputies investigating shooting reported after fight
FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail

Latest News

Charleston County Public Library has partnered with the American Heart Association to expand...
Blood pressure kits available for check out at Charleston Co. libraries
VIDEO: Blood pressure kits available for check out at Charleston Co. libraries
The top two vote-getters in the Sept. 5 Democratic primary for state Senate District 42,...
Early voting opens for state Senate runoff
Volunteers are needed at nearly 100 locations across South Carolina for the 34th annual beach...
Volunteers needed to clean SC waterways