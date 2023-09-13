Lanes open after crash on Wando Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Interstate 526 near Exit 24 interrupted some drivers’ evening commute Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 on the bridge over the Wando River.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened one mile east of Exit 24.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.