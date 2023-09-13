SC Lottery
Law enforcement involved in foot pursuit in North Charleston

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to an incident following a foot pursuit in North Charleston Tuesday night.

A large law enforcement presence was reported in the area of Pearson Street and Abraham Avenue just after 9 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Charleston Police Department with the incident, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Barton said.

The North Charleston Police Department was not able to provide any details on what led up to the pursuit.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

