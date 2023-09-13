SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Men accused of trafficking marijuana at Myrtle Beach International Airport

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men were arrested after police say they were caught trafficking marijuana at the Myrtle Beach International Airport earlier this week.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Division was conducting an operation at the airport on Monday in which a K-9 alerted to two bags. Officers then saw the suspects, later identified as Myan McCray and Canaan Piercy, pick up each of the bags from the carousel.

The report goes on to state that a detective approached McCray about the K-9 alerting police to his bag, to which McCray replied by telling the detective to get a search warrant. McCray also allegedly did not provide identification despite police noting he came from an area of the airport that required an ID.

As the detective went to take a photo of him, McCray began to run but was detained by other officers. He was then able to break free and struck the detective in the face, forcing a nosebleed. McCray was eventually arrested and escorted out the airport, spitting at police as he was being placed in a patrol vehicle.

Piercy, meanwhile, was approached and detained by police. The report also states he admitted to trafficking marijuana inside his suitcase. The bag was later found to have around 33 pounds of a “green leafy substance in vacuum-sealed bags”

Two suitcases that were McCray’s were found to have a total of around 53 pounds of the same substance. He was also found with around $2,500 in cash on him.

McCray was charged with trafficking marijuana, assault on a law enforcement officer and throwing bodily fluids on a police officer. Online records show he was released on a $15,000 bond on Wednesday.

Piercy was charged with trafficking marijuana and was released on a $5,000 bond on Tuesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in a chase that...
Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in deadly I-526 shooting
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident
FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a shooting reported minutes...
Beaufort County deputies investigating shooting reported after fight

Latest News

Charleston Police say they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound at approximately...
Charleston Police investigating deadly downtown shooting
Charleston Police want to implement an undercover VICE squad that will target underage...
Charleston Police targeting underage drinking, drug use with new VICE Unit
Plan West Ashley is the project that oversees any development or projects being worked on in...
Project leaders to provide update on West Ashley revitalization master plan
A crash on Interstate 526 near mile marker 27 is holding up traffic Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Crash impacts traffic on I-526 on Wando Bridge
A crash on Interstate 526 near Exit 24 is holding up traffic Wednesday.
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash impacts traffic on I-526 on Wando Bridge