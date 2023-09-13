Mount Pleasant Police looking for missing man

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they are looking for a missing man.

Joe Robert Berry, Jr. is said to have left his home early Wednesday and was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Parkwest Subdivision, Sgt. Ashley Croy said.

She said Berry is described to be 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has grayish-blonde or brown hair and blue eyes.

Reports indicate that Berry was last seen wearing dark in color shorts, a light in color shirt and possibly a hat, Croy said.

The family said Berry does not like encounters with strangers and they believe that he may flee if encountered. Croy said to not approach Berry and that if anyone locates him to call 911.

