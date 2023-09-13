SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials: ‘Armed, dangerous person’ on or near UNC Chapel Hill campus

People on campus are being told to go inside and avoid windows.
Officials reported another armed person on or near campus on Wednesday, just over two weeks...
Officials reported another armed person on or near campus on Wednesday, just over two weeks after a faculty member was killed.(PRNewswire)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - People on campus at UNC Chapel Hill have been order to go inside after reports of an armed person on or near campus on Wednesday.

The alert was issued just before 1 p.m., and comes just over two weeks after a faculty member was killed inside a campus lab.

Campus officials are urging everyone to stay inside a building and avoid windows.

It is currently unclear what prompted the threat.

This is a developing story.

Related: Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in a chase that...
Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in deadly I-526 shooting
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a shooting reported minutes...
Beaufort County deputies investigating shooting reported after fight
FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail

Latest News

The schedule for the two-day Riverfront Revival in North Charleston was released on Wednesday.
Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival schedule released
SC DSS rolling out $4.1M in federal aid for foster care young people and alumni
Grant awarded to state Dept. of Social Services to strengthen families
Charleston County Public Library has partnered with the American Heart Association to expand...
Blood pressure kits available for check out at Charleston Co. libraries
VIDEO: Blood pressure kits available for check out at Charleston Co. libraries