Project leaders to provide update on West Ashley revitalization master plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission will hear a new update Wednesday night on the current status of Plan West Ashley, a project that has been in the works for years.

Plan West Ashley is the project that oversees any development or projects being worked on in West Ashley with the goals including that the future of West Ashley can be upgraded, connected, resilient, affordable and focused.

The plan was created back in 2017 as a master plan created with Charleston County and the city of Charleston. It is broken up into categories: short, intermediate and long-range implementation items.

As of this point in 2023, the plan is currently at 74% of projects in the area being completed or being worked on. One hundred sixty-six items have been created through Plan West Ashley, with now 123 being completed or underway.

“I think it just shows everyone believes that West Ashley is a critical portion of the city that needs the investment,” city of Charleston West Ashley Project Coordinator Eric Pohlman says. “I appreciate all the time, and dedication that’s been put into it by everyone.”

These items include five main ideas: Community design and land use, transportation, infrastructure and sustainability, housing and economic development.

Some major projects include new stormwater standards throughout the city, Citadel Mall revitalization and Sumar Street development.

Thus far, $20 million has been invested in Plan West Ashley, and the project is far from over.

“This plan was actually created as a living document; it should be reviewed, it should be updated as things progress,” Pohlman says. “It’s never going to be a completed work, but it will always be a work in progress.”

Pohlman says much of the work completed is not apparent to your eyes but being at 74% progress, is a big deal to the city, county and team.

“It does show that we’re working hard on this,” he says. “We frequently hear about governments making plans and setting them on a shelf: this has not been sitting on a shelf.”

