SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Rivers Ave.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Rivers Avenue.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Rivers Avenue.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a crash. Those first on scene found a pedestrian trapped under a vehicle, an incident report states.

The pedestrian was extricated and transported to MUSC where he died of his injuries, the report states.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in a chase that...
Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in deadly I-526 shooting
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident
FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a shooting reported minutes...
Beaufort County deputies investigating shooting reported after fight

Latest News

The nonprofit Water Mission shared photos depicting multiple damaged and crumbling buildings in...
Water Mission deploys to Morocco to determine clean water relief efforts
The Boone Hall Cotton Gin House project is nearing the finish line after a long renovation.
VIDEO: Boone Hall Cotton Gin House celebrates with ribbon cutting ceremony
A large law enforcement presence was reported in the area of Pearson Street and Abraham Avenue...
Report: N. Charleston police cruiser hit head-on during pursuit
The Row for Recovery program is designed to create student-led organizations to raise mental...
VIDEO: 'Row for Recovery' raising funds for mental health awareness