Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Rivers Avenue.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a crash. Those first on scene found a pedestrian trapped under a vehicle, an incident report states.

The pedestrian was extricated and transported to MUSC where he died of his injuries, the report states.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

