SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: N. Charleston police cruiser hit head-on during pursuit

North Charleston Police say one of their cruisers was involved in a head-on crash during a pursuit Tuesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one of their cruisers was involved in a head-on crash during a pursuit Tuesday night.

North Charleston Police officers were patrolling the area of East Montague Avenue and Gaynor Avenue around 8:30 p.m., a report states.

Officers observed a dark blue pickup accelerating on Gaynor Avenue, and they tried to conduct a traffic stop after the driver didn’t use a turn signal. The pickup fled from the officers on Nesbitt Avenue, and a pursuit was initiated, the report states.

The driver of the vehicle made an immediate U-turn and began to drive head-on toward a patrol car on East Montague Avenue. The report states the suspect crashed into the patrol car and continued to flee from the officers.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in a chase that...
Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in deadly I-526 shooting
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a shooting reported minutes...
Beaufort County deputies investigating shooting reported after fight
FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail

Latest News

North Charleston Police say one of their cruisers was involved in a head-on crash during a...
VIDEO: Report: N. Charleston police cruiser hit head-on during pursuit
The schedule for the two-day Riverfront Revival in North Charleston was released on Wednesday.
Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival schedule released
Charleston County Public Library has partnered with the American Heart Association to expand...
Blood pressure kits available for check out at Charleston Co. libraries
VIDEO: Blood pressure kits available for check out at Charleston Co. libraries