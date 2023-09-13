Report: N. Charleston police cruiser hit head-on during pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one of their cruisers was involved in a head-on crash during a pursuit Tuesday night.

North Charleston Police officers were patrolling the area of East Montague Avenue and Gaynor Avenue around 8:30 p.m., a report states.

Officers observed a dark blue pickup accelerating on Gaynor Avenue, and they tried to conduct a traffic stop after the driver didn’t use a turn signal. The pickup fled from the officers on Nesbitt Avenue, and a pursuit was initiated, the report states.

The driver of the vehicle made an immediate U-turn and began to drive head-on toward a patrol car on East Montague Avenue. The report states the suspect crashed into the patrol car and continued to flee from the officers.

No arrests have been made.

