Three $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Hanahan

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry lottery players are winners after they all purchased tickets at the same Hanahan grocery store.

The tickets, each worth $200,000, were sold at the Lowes Foods on Tanner Ford Boulevard for Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were: 5-7-9-20-36 Power-Up-2

The winning tickets matched all five numbers and the “power up” to double the $100,000 top prize.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

