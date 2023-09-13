Troopers: 1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-95

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 89 around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. That’s approximately 10 miles north of Bowman.

A 2017 Nissan SUV was traveling south when it went off the road to the right and struck a pedestrian who was standing on the shoulder with a disabled vehicle, Bolt said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

