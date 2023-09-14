SC Lottery
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Ravenel

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Powerball players should check their tickets.

One lucky player in Ravenel is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from the Quick Stop at 5737 Savannah Highway.

The ticket sold hit all five white ball numbers but missed the red Powerball number.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were: 22-30-37-44-45 Powerball: 18

In all, lottery officials say more than 17,000 players in South Carolina won prizes ranging from $4 up to $2 million.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

Because Wednesday’s jackpot was not won, Saturday’s drawing will be worth $596 million.

