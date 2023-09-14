SC Lottery
51-year-old identified as victim of Charleston shooting

The Charleston Police Department says one man died in an early-morning shooting Wednesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 51-year-old victim of a Wednesday morning shooting.

Bryant Powell died from an apparent gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded to a report of a body on Drake Street near South Street at approximately 4:30 a.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. The first officers on the scene found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is currently no immediate threat to the public and that detectives are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department’s on-duty central detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

