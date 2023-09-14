Berkeley Co. petting zoo owner convicted of inhumane treatment of animals

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A petting zoo owner accepted a conviction of inhumane care and treatment of animals in court Wednesday.

Justin Culley was cited in early July for inhumane care and treatment of animals, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

He pleaded “nolo contendere” in a hearing Wednesday, according to court records, meaning he accepted the conviction but did not admit to the violation. There is no word yet on sentencing or restitution.

Officials say Culley’s trailer was found abandoned with a flat tire in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Moncks Corner over the hot 4th of July weekend with dozens of animals inside.

More than 30 animals were found in what officials call “inhumane living conditions.”

The animals were transported to H. O. P. E. Acres Rescue in Bonneau where they were given medical attention.

The rescue says the animals were covered in their own feces and were extremely dehydrated and malnourished.

The rescue took in the following animals:

One kangaroo

One alpaca

Four chickens

Eight ducks

Two rabbits

Seven pigs

17 goats, two of which were pregnant

One sheep

One mule

Two mini horses

One donkey

One horse

One of the rabbits was found dead, but officials aren’t sure how it died, Capt. Lee Mixon with the Moncks Corner Police Department said.

According to state records, Culley has a business called Culley Farms which is described as a mobile petting zoo.

Culley denied the allegations, calling it defamation and that he was seeking legal representation.

Culley has not yet responded to a request for comment.

No word yet from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on the status of their investigation.

