SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Body of quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water, officials say

Indiana DNR
Indiana DNR(Indiana DNR)
By WAVE Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Officials in Indiana searched for a rock quarry employee who reportedly fell into a water-filled rock quarry pit.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the man fell into the quarry pit Tuesday around 2 p.m. when the dump truck he was operating fell into the quarry at Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc.

The dump truck weighed several tons and was near the edge of the pit. It then slipped over the edge and dropped several hundred feet into the water.

Responders in the initial search were hampered by the steep unstable terrain near the pit.

Mulzer employees helped in the search by constructing a temporary path allowing conservation officers to access the water by boat. Sonar images taken from the boat then confirmed where the truck was.

Authorities then dove down into the quarry where they recovered the body of the rock quarry employee on Wednesday.

Divers recovered the body just before noon. It was found between 20 and 30 feet deep with the help of a remote operated vehicle submersible sonar unit.

Divers got inside the inverted truck to remove the body.

The employee’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a...
Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident
FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail
Charleston Police say they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound at approximately...
51-year-old identified as victim of Charleston shooting
A large law enforcement presence was reported in the area of Pearson Street and Abraham Avenue...
Report: N. Charleston police cruiser hit head-on during pursuit
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump set to make stop in Summerville later this month

Latest News

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Judge postpones Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s sentencing on wildlife trafficking convictions
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
VIDEO: Murdaugh trial date set, Fleming to be sentenced in Beaufort Co. court
The Berkeley County School District has announced that Goose Creek Elementary School will have...
Goose Creek Elementary dismisses early after power loss