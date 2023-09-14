SC Lottery
Charleston Co. man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly kissed and inappropriately touched a minor.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly kissed and inappropriately touched a minor.

David George Haikal, 47, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.

According to an affidavit, Haikal kissed and attempted to “fondle the buttocks” of a 7-year-old child on July 21 on Kiawah Island.

The child was interviewed by a child protective services employee in West Virginia on July 31, the affidavit states. The child said Haikal kissed them several times on the lips and told the victim he loved them.

Haikal was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $20,000 bond Thursday.

