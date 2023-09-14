SC Lottery
Charleston Police release surveillance stills in downtown burglary

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people they believe have information on a burglary at a King Street bar.

The burglary happened on Sept. 5 at the Prohibition Bar, located at 547 King St., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

A release does not identify the three as suspects in the burglary.

Charleston Police investigators have released surveillance images of three men they are trying to identify. They believe the men may have information on a Sept. 5 burglary at the Prohibition Bar on King Street.(Charleston Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes any of the men shown in the surveillance photos is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department’s on-duty central detective at 843-720-2422.

Those who wish to be anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

