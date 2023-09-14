SC Lottery
Cold front to drop humidity by the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will slowly move south of the area today but the drier air won’t arrive right away so a few showers and storms will remain in the forecast today.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 86.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

