Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a North Charleston fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a crash. Those first on scene found a pedestrian trapped under a vehicle, an incident report states.

The pedestrian was extricated and transported to MUSC where he died of his injuries, the report states.

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

