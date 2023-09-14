SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Rivers Avenue.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a North Charleston fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a crash. Those first on scene found a pedestrian trapped under a vehicle, an incident report states.

The pedestrian was extricated and transported to MUSC where he died of his injuries, the report states.

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail
A large law enforcement presence was reported in the area of Pearson Street and Abraham Avenue...
Report: N. Charleston police cruiser hit head-on during pursuit
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump set to make stop in Summerville later this month

Latest News

A few local musicians are holding a special concert on Thursday to help fund research efforts...
VIDEO: Local musicians host concert for ovarian cancer research
The Charleston County Public Library system has announced that blood pressure kits are now...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. public libraries now offering checkout of blood pressure kits
The brand-new devices are available at all 18 Charleston County Public Library branches.
Charleston Co. public libraries now offering checkout of blood pressure kits
Charleston Police say they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound at approximately...
51-year-old identified as victim of Charleston shooting