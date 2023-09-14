SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown man found with meth, stolen car during traffic stop

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in Georgetown say they made a significant drug arrest during a traffic stop this week.

Derrell Sherald, 37, of Georgetown, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to jail records.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop within the city limits of Georgetown on Tuesday, Sheriff Carter Weaver said. During the stop, authorities found probable cause to search the vehicle.

During their search, they found a clear plastic bag containing four and a half pounds of pressed blue pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, Weaver said.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit and officers with the Georgetown Police Department partnered to arrest Sherald.

During their investigation, they discovered the vehicle Sherald was driving was reported stolen out of Rock Hill.

Sherald was booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center on a $205,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a...
Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident
Charleston Police say they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound at approximately...
51-year-old identified as victim of Charleston shooting
FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail
A large law enforcement presence was reported in the area of Pearson Street and Abraham Avenue...
Report: N. Charleston police cruiser hit head-on during pursuit
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump set to make stop in Summerville later this month

Latest News

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection to...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly Saint Helena Island shooting
Groups that help crime victims across South Carolina will soon be getting more than $31 million...
Millions awarded to Lowcountry groups who help crime victims
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Judge postpones Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s sentencing on wildlife trafficking convictions
Charleston Hope is providing mental and behavioral health support to students.
VIDEO: Charleston Hope talks easing access to mental, behavior programs