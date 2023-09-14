Georgetown man found with meth, stolen car during traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in Georgetown say they made a significant drug arrest during a traffic stop this week.

Derrell Sherald, 37, of Georgetown, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to jail records.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop within the city limits of Georgetown on Tuesday, Sheriff Carter Weaver said. During the stop, authorities found probable cause to search the vehicle.

During their search, they found a clear plastic bag containing four and a half pounds of pressed blue pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, Weaver said.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit and officers with the Georgetown Police Department partnered to arrest Sherald.

During their investigation, they discovered the vehicle Sherald was driving was reported stolen out of Rock Hill.

Sherald was booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center on a $205,000 bond.

