Goose Creek Elementary to dismiss early after power loss

The Berkeley County School District has announced that Goose Creek Elementary School will have early dismissal on Thursday after a loss of power.(Live 5 News)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District has announced that Goose Creek Elementary School will have early dismissal on Thursday after a loss of power.

Goose Creek Elementary School lost power after a tree fell on a line. Current estimates indicate that the school may be without power for up to four hours while Berkeley Electric crews make repairs, the district’s spokesperson Katie Tanner said.

The school will begin dismissal at 12 p.m., but students will get lunch before then, according to Tanner. All after-school programs are canceled as well.

Students will be released as soon as a parent or guardian arrives. If a student is taking a bus at the elementary school, the parent or guardian will need to meet them at the bus stop, Tanner said. If they are not at the bus stop to meet with the student, then the student will be taken back to the school for pick up.

Tanner says the school will resume normal operations on Friday.

