Local musicians host concert for ovarian cancer research

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) -September is ovarian cancer awareness month and in honor of this initiative a few local musicians are holding a special concert tonight to make a difference.

All the proceeds from the event will go directly to the South Carolina Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

The goal of these musicians is to provide funding for research to find a way to screen for Ovarian Cancer early.

Thursday’s Lowcountry Songwriters Against Ovarian Cancer concert will feature folk music, original songs, and poetry

The artists performing are M﻿ike Kaufman, Pernell McDaniel, David Perry, Lisa Spears, and Martine Friedman.

These five artists have created a musical experience that will uplift the community.

This is Mike Kaufman’s second year holding the benefit concert.

This foundation holds a special place in Kaufman’s heart as his wife Suzanne served on the foundation’s Lowcountry chapter Board before passing from ovarian cancer in 2021.

“I decided I wanted to try and do something to do to get some revenge. So, that’s what started the event last year and the tour last year”, Kaufman said. “This year we’re not doing the tour, but I wanted to do something in honor of the month and to support the folks who are still fighting.”

According to officials at the South Carolina Ovarian Cancer Foundation symptoms are so common that women often ignore them, and medical professionals may misdiagnose them.

Here are a few signs women should look out for:

Abdominal pressure

bloating discomfort

bleeding

unusual fatigue

nausea

indigestion or gas.

“Not a lot of folks who are suffering from disease there’s not a lot of research funding, because it’s a relatively small population”, Kaufman said. “For us, we packed as much as we could into those five years that we knew we had. We traveled the country a few times, bought an RV went camping saw a lot.”

Tonight’s concert is from 8-9:30 p.m. at Encore Music Hall. Tickets are $20.

If you haven’t already purchased your tickets online click here or you can do so at the door.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.