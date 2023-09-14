SC Lottery
Man facing charges in connection to deadly Saint Helena Island shooting

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection to...
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in June.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in June.

Mekhi J. Moultrie was wanted and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Moultre’s charges come from a shooting that killed Brandon Simmons on June 27 in Saint Helena Island, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators were able to connect Moultrie to the shooting through forensic examination of evidence collected at the scene, leading to arrest warrants being obtained on Sept. 6, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moultrie surrendered to authorities in Goose Creek on Wednesday.

He is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

