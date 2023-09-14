Police investigating fatal hit and run in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Maple Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

North Maple Street between West 1st North Street and 5th North Street was closed for several hours overnight and reopened just before 5 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

