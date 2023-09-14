Police investigating fatal hit and run in Summerville
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the 300 block of North Maple Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
North Maple Street between West 1st North Street and 5th North Street was closed for several hours overnight and reopened just before 5 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
