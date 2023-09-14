Suspect charged after leading law enforcement on chase in stolen ambulance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led law enforcement on a chase in a stolen ambulance.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the situation at around 12:20 p.m. after someone reported that an ambulance was stolen from the Mary Black Campus of Spartanburg Medical Center.

According to deputies, law enforcement chased the stolen ambulance into Spartanburg, where a Spartanburg City Police Officer’s patrol car crashed. The department later confirmed that the officer wasn’t injured following the crash.

Deputies stated that the chase continued into Union County, where a Union County deputy’s patrol car crashed. Eventually, deputies deployed stopped sticks and caused the ambulance to stop at Whitmire Highway and Highway 176. After the vehicle stopped, deputies took the driver, Terrance Darby, into custody and charged him with reckless driving. They added that other charges are pending.

The Spartanburg and Union County Sheriff’s Offices confirmed that none of their deputies were injured during the chase. Spartanburg Medical Center officials confirmed that no patients or EMS personnel were injured during the incident. However, it is unclear if any other injuries were reported.

