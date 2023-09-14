SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Suspect charged after leading law enforcement on chase in stolen ambulance

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led law enforcement on a chase in a stolen ambulance.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the situation at around 12:20 p.m. after someone reported that an ambulance was stolen from the Mary Black Campus of Spartanburg Medical Center.

According to deputies, law enforcement chased the stolen ambulance into Spartanburg, where a Spartanburg City Police Officer’s patrol car crashed. The department later confirmed that the officer wasn’t injured following the crash.

Deputies stated that the chase continued into Union County, where a Union County deputy’s patrol car crashed. Eventually, deputies deployed stopped sticks and caused the ambulance to stop at Whitmire Highway and Highway 176. After the vehicle stopped, deputies took the driver, Terrance Darby, into custody and charged him with reckless driving. They added that other charges are pending.

The Spartanburg and Union County Sheriff’s Offices confirmed that none of their deputies were injured during the chase. Spartanburg Medical Center officials confirmed that no patients or EMS personnel were injured during the incident. However, it is unclear if any other injuries were reported.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to take...
New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of an inmate attacking a...
Charleston Co. sheriff releases footage of deputy being assaulted at county jail
Alex Murdaugh, center, sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Thursday to the left of Dick...
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh request for new murder trial

Latest News

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a...
Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident
A crash on Interstate 526 near mile marker 27 is holding up traffic Wednesday.
Lanes open after crash on Wando Bridge
A crash on Interstate 526 near Exit 24 is holding up traffic Wednesday.
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash impacts traffic on I-526 on Wando Bridge
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on...
VIDEO: Pedestrian killed in early morning Rivers Ave. crash
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 89 around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers: 1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-95