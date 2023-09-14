SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh, Laffitte and Fleming to appear in Beaufort Co. court Thursday

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and two men accused of conspiring financial crimes with him will appear in a Beaufort County court Thursday.

Murdaugh will appear before Judge Clifton Newman for a status conference focusing on his state financial crimes. Murdaugh is facing more than 100 state and federal financial charges.

Murdaugh previously agreed to plead guilty to federal charges he stole millions of dollars from clients, according to court records. That federal court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Former attorney Cory Fleming will be sentenced Thursday morning after pleading guilty to state charges on Aug. 23 ranging from breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

The charges stem from accusations that he conspired with disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to take money from a wrongful death settlement from the estate of Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield was Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died after what was described as a “trip-and-fall” accident at Murdaugh’s home in February of 2018.

Fleming has already been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty in May to similar federal charges.

A third hearing in Beaufort County revolves around former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte.

Laffitte’s status hearing centers on the 21 state charges he is facing.

In November, Laffitte was convicted on six federal charges. Laffitte was sentenced to 84 months in prison in August and ordered to pay $3.55 million in restitution.

In court documents filed Aug. 8, Laffitte appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit from the sentence handed down Aug. 1.

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and two men accused of conspiring financial crimes with him will appear in a Beaufort County court Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail
A large law enforcement presence was reported in the area of Pearson Street and Abraham Avenue...
Report: N. Charleston police cruiser hit head-on during pursuit
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a...
Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump set to make stop in Summerville later this month

Latest News

A few local musicians are holding a special concert tonight to help fund research efforts for...
Local musicians host concert for ovarian cancer research
A few local musicians are holding a special concert on Thursday to help fund research efforts...
VIDEO: Local musicians host concert for ovarian cancer research
The Charleston County Public Library system has announced that blood pressure kits are now...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. public libraries now offering checkout of blood pressure kits
The brand-new devices are available at all 18 Charleston County Public Library branches.
Charleston Co. public libraries now offering checkout of blood pressure kits
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a...
Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident