Waterspout spotted off coast of Charleston
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Beachgoers reported seeing a waterspout on Folly Beach Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses say they spotted the waterspout off in the water near the Tides Hotel around 1 p.m. They say it lasted about 10-15 minutes before it disappeared.
Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says waterspouts are not uncommon this time of year.
The National Ocean Service describes a waterspout as a “whirling column of air and water mist.”
Several viewers shared their pictures of the waterspout with Live 5.
If you have a great photo or video you want us to see, submit it here.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.