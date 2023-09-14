Waterspout spotted off coast of Charleston

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Beachgoers reported seeing a waterspout on Folly Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say they spotted the waterspout off in the water near the Tides Hotel around 1 p.m. They say it lasted about 10-15 minutes before it disappeared.

Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says waterspouts are not uncommon this time of year.

The National Ocean Service describes a waterspout as a “whirling column of air and water mist.”

Several viewers shared their pictures of the waterspout with Live 5.

