SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Winning numbers drawn for $550 million Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A drawing was held Wednesday for the $550 million Powerball jackpot, the third-largest of the year.

The winning numbers are 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and 18.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $550 million, with a cash value of $266 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in a chase that...
Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in deadly I-526 shooting
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident
FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail
A large law enforcement presence was reported in the area of Pearson Street and Abraham Avenue...
Report: N. Charleston police cruiser hit head-on during pursuit
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Latest News

Wednesday’s meeting was less to bring an update on the actual empty lot, but more so to let the...
West Ashley Revitalization Commission provides update on future of Sumar Street
Justin Culley was cited in early July for inhumane care and treatment of animals, according to...
Berkeley Co. petting zoo owner convicted of inhumane treatment of animals
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they are looking for a missing man.
Mount Pleasant Police looking for missing man
Members of the West Ashley Revitalization Committee were given an update on Wednesday regarding...
VIDEO: West Ashley Revitalization Commission provides update on future of Sumar Street