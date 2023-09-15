SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.(EUSTACIA KANTER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An alligator with the top half of its jaw missing was rescued Thursday evening in Florida after photos of it circulated across social media.

The environmental organization Bear Warriors United received a photo of the injured alligator from one of its members.

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.

Alligator trappers were able to successfully capture the injured alligator Thursday evening.

The organization said it believes the gator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt.

They said they are working to get the traps banned in Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Commission, who was called in to help rescue the alligator, has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a...
Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident
Charleston Police say they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound at approximately...
51-year-old identified as victim of Charleston shooting
Charleston Police investigators have released surveillance images of three men they are trying...
Charleston Police release surveillance stills in downtown burglary
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday...
Police investigating fatal hit and run in Summerville

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 47-year-old man after he...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor
A judge has sentenced the former South Carolina attorney who pleaded guilty to state charges.
VIDEO: Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
An aerial photo shows the western part of Deveaux Bank Seabird Sanctuary earlier this spring...
Seabird sanctuary sees dramatic change post-Idalia, officials say
Addisyon Lumpkin
Girl reaches over 6 feet tall by age 11