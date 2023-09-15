Annual Heroes Run 5k returns to Daniel Island Saturday

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - This weekend, the community will be holding a special event to honor and remember those who died during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, and in the wars since. Saturday morning, hundreds of people will gather for the 12th annual Heroes Run on Daniel Island.

The race starts in front of the Daniel Island fire station, near the intersection of Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive, which will be blocked off in the morning from 5-11 a.m.

The event is run by the Travis Manion Foundation, a nonprofit that supports veterans and their families. The foundation says the 9/11 Heroes Run unites communities with the goal to never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of Sept. 11 and the wars since.

Participants will be running a 5k where they can run or walk with or without added weights. Registration for the event is open until the race starts at 9:00 a.m.

The race director says that each runner’s experience will help them appreciate our nation’s heroes.

“Here we are for the 9/11 Heroes Run. It’s all over the country and what it is is an opportunity for us to gather together to remember those who have fallen,” Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run Race Director Dan Caskie said. “To do something in honor of them, do something hard, right? It’s 3.1 miles, which isn’t super far, right? It’s not a marathon or an Iron Man, but it’s not easy and we have to do it. And if we struggle with it, then we can remember that, but if we do enjoy because they gave us that freedom, that’s another thing that we can experience too.”

The run will also feature a special tribute to 9/11 victims.

“Right next to me is Simmons Park here and what we’ll put is called the Field of the Fallen here. We’ll take the 2,977 names of those that died on 9/11 in 2001 and we’ll put each one of them on a card and display that in the field. Then we’ll take all the names that are on the registry for the 9/11 illness deaths. We’ve unfortunately added over 100, I think it’s 111 this year, to that list. Sadly, someone who lived here locally,” Caskie said.

Heroes Run officials say there will be a post-race after party at New Realm Brewing Co. on Daniel Island where they’ll be offering smoothies and live music.

For more information on the Charleston Heroes Run and the Travis Manion Foundation click here.

