Charleston Co. sheriff releases footage of deputy being assaulted at county jail

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video showing a detention deputy being assaulted inside the county jail.

The attack on Master Detention Deputy Reynolds Reeves happened after midnight on Aug. 4, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Kalif Mungin, 19, was charged with attempted murder in the incident.

Redacted video shows the portion of surveillance camera recordings showing the assault. Knapp said Reeves lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

He was released from the hospital later that day.

Mungin had been at the jail since Novembner in connection to various charges related to a shooting, Knapp said.

Reeves joined the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in December 2017.

