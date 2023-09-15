Charleston County Schools Superintendent hosts community meetings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District Superintendent Eric Gallien is hoping to get better acquainted with the community through a series of public meet and greets. It’s part of his 100-day plan to better understand the issues facing the people living in the district and how to best address them.
Below are the dates, times and locations for each community meeting.
Constituent District 1
Monday, Aug. 21, 2023; 5:00-5:30 p.m. St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle; 8900 HWY 17, McClellanville, SC 29458
Constituent District 3
Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m. Camp Road Middle; 1825 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412
Constituent District 9
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m. St. John’s High; 1518 Main Road, Johns Island, SC 29455
Constituent District 23
Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m. Baptist Hill Middle/High; 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC 29449
Constituent District 4
Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m. Cooper River CAS; 1088 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405
Constituent District 20
Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m. Burke High; 244 President Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Constituent District 10
Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023; 6:00-6:30 p.m. West Ashley High; 4060 West Wildcat Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414
Constituent District 2
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m. Wando High; 1000 Warrior Way, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.