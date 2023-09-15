SC Lottery
Charleston County Schools Superintendent hosts community meetings

Charleston County School District Superintendent Eric Gallien is hoping to get better acquainted with the community through a series of public meet and greets.(live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District Superintendent Eric Gallien is hoping to get better acquainted with the community through a series of public meet and greets. It’s part of his 100-day plan to better understand the issues facing the people living in the district and how to best address them.

Below are the dates, times and locations for each community meeting.

Constituent District 1

Monday, Aug. 21, 2023; 5:00-5:30 p.m.               St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle; 8900 HWY 17, McClellanville, SC 29458

Constituent District 3

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m.               Camp Road Middle; 1825 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412

Constituent District 9

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m.               St. John’s High; 1518 Main Road, Johns Island, SC 29455

Constituent District 23

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m.               Baptist Hill Middle/High; 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC 29449

Constituent District 4

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m.               Cooper River CAS; 1088 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405

Constituent District 20

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m.               Burke High; 244 President Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Constituent District 10

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023; 6:00-6:30 p.m.               West Ashley High; 4060 West Wildcat Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414

Constituent District 2

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023; 5:30-6:00 p.m.               Wando High; 1000 Warrior Way, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466

