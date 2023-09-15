DD2 limits entry points, adds metal detectors for all football games

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - People attending high school football games in Dorchester School District Two will notice enhanced security measures in place to help keep everyone safe.

As the Summerville Green Wave prepare to take on Sumter at Memorial Stadium Friday night, the district is limiting entry points and making fans go through metal detectors.

District leaders said they have bought six sets of metal detectors, each costing upwards of $10,000.

Dorchester School District Two has announced that effective Friday, metal detectors will be used at many of its extra-curricular activities. (DD2)

Board Member Justin Farnsworth said the district plans to have the detectors in place for all football games. They made their first appearance at football games last week.

He said eventually they could make random appearances at some of the district’s schools. They are already in place at RISE Academy, the district’s alternative school.

Farnsworth said the detectors are unfortunate, adding that it’s part of the reality that people live in nowadays.

In a statement, a district spokesperson said, in part, “This added security measure is another element in our comprehensive plan to provide a safe, welcoming environment for our students, staff, families, and community members.”

District officials said their clear bag policy is also in effect and suggest arriving early to any event.

