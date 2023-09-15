Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a 37-year-old woman has been charged in a Friday morning assault of an underage girl.

Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

Drayton said an argument preceded the assault.

Deputies responded to the area of Cane Bay Boulevard just after 8 a.m. where the assault was reported.

Investigators say Bigelow “escalated” the fight by assaulting the victim multiple times.

In a message sent to parents, the Berkeley County School District said multiple agencies within the county responded, but the school did not go on lockdown.

A video purporting to show the assault involving a woman and a girl was circulating Friday morning on social media. (Provided)

A video purported to be the incident in question shows an adult woman confronting a younger girl near a golf cart. Amid raised voices, the woman appears to grab the girl and slam her to the ground, then continues to hold on to her in a headlock or by her hair as the girl gets back to her feet.

A short time later, others approached and another person who appeared to be an adult woman tried to de-escalate the situation. The girl eventually breaks free after kicking the adult, the video shows.

Bigelow was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

