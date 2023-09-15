Deputies make arrest in assault outside Cane Bay High School

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies arrested one person Friday morning after an incident outside Cane Bay High School.

Dep. Carly Drayton confirmed a single arrest after what she described as an assault. She said additional information would be released later on Friday.

The Berkeley County School District sent a notification to parents about the incident, which happened at approximately 8 a.m. Friday between a student and an adult.

Multiple agencies within the county responded, but the district said the school did not go on lockdown.

Deputies have not yet released the name of the person arrested or the charges that person faces.

