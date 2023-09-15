Dorchester County nonprofit tags butterflies for migration

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County nonprofit will work to tag monarch butterflies on Friday so they can be tracked during migration.

The event at Katie’s Krops outdoor classroom saw kids from kindergarten and up and members of “Team Monarch” attaching ID stickers to the wings of the butterflies.

The stickers help track the monarch butterflies as they journey to Mexico providing information on the timing and pace of migration, mortality, and changes in geographic distribution.

“We are very proud of the role our young Katie’s Krops volunteers are playing in helping to save the endangered Monarch butterfly,” Katie’s Krops Founder Katie Stagliano said. “By building our butterfly house, we have protected and released over 65 monarchs to date, and our butterfly house is currently filled with butterflies, chrysalises, and caterpillars, and we are hitting peak season. It is wonderful to see the released butterflies stay in the garden to lay their eggs and continue the process. We are excited to see where the Monarchs we hatched journey to via the tagging process.”

Monarch butterflies have seen their number dwindle due to pesticides, development and climate change.

This is the second year Katie’s Krops has participated in the tagging process.

