SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

InvestigateTV - Season 3; Episode 1

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An innocent hostage shot nine times by police. And federal courts confirmed that the officers who shot him don’t owe him anything. Brendan Keefe shares the hostage’s story of recovery. Plus, technology marketed as a solution to solving crime is sometimes zeroing in on the wrong people. Ciara Cummings explains why in some cases the search for suspects leaves a trail of new victims.

WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch previous episodes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a...
Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident
Charleston Police say they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound at approximately...
51-year-old identified as victim of Charleston shooting
Charleston Police investigators have released surveillance images of three men they are trying...
Charleston Police release surveillance stills in downtown burglary
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville